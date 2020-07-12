In an attempt to boost sales, Mahindra has started offering special benefits of up to Rs. 3.05 lakh on its entire range of SUVs in India. The company is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts on vehicles such as the Alturas G4, XUV500, and KUV100 NXT, at the company's dealerships across the country. Here are more details.

Car #1 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts from Rs. 28.69 lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with benefits of up to Rs. 3.05 lakh, including Rs. 2.4 lakh cash discount, Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 15,000 corporate discount. The SUV features a vertical grille, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin offers ventilated seats, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and nine airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 180.9hp/420Nm.

Car #2 Mahindra XUV300: Price begins from Rs. 8.3 lakh

Benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 are available on XUV300's petrol models, while diesel variants get benefits up to Rs. 42,500, including Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. The compact SUV features a sleek chrome-covered grille, alloy wheels, and projector headlights. It also offers a touchscreen infotainment panel, sunroof, and seven airbags. Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-ready 1.5-liter turbo-diesel powertrain which generates 116.5hp/300Nm.

Car #3 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Priced upwards of Rs. 5.54 lakh

KUV100 NXT can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 62,055, comprising Rs. 33,055 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 4,000 corporate benefits, and Rs. 5,000 worth additional offers. The car features a chrome-covered grille, halogen headlamps, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The KUV100 NXT comes with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter mFALCON G80 engine that makes 83.1hp/115Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra XUV500: Price starts at Rs. 13.19 lakh