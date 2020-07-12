Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has finally unveiled its 2021 LS (facelift) sedan. The flagship vehicle has received its first mid-cycle update following the launch of the fifth-generation model in 2017. The car comes with a host of styling changes, latest technology, and new features for comfort. Finally, the car will make its way to our shores next year, sporting a hybrid powertrain. Here's more.

Exteriors 2021 Lexus LS (facelift): At a glance

The 2021 Lexus LS is available in two trims- F and the LS 500h. It bears an aggressive look, featuring a wide trapezoidal grille with a piano black finish, large air dams, and refreshed front and rear bumpers. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silver-finished ORVMs, and sporty 20-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it gets LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Lexus LS (facelift) gets a luxurious four-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, vibration-absorbing heated seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multi-functional power steering wheel. The sedan has a huge 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Finally, for safety, there are 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a 360 view camera.

Engine Power and performance

In India, the Lexus LS will be powered by a 3.5-liter V6 petrol powertrain paired with two electric motors drawing power from a 310.8kV lithium-ion battery. Together, they deliver a combined output of 354hp. Meanwhile, transmission duties will be handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The facelifted car also gets driving aids like Park Assist, lane changing function, lane-keeping function, and overtaking assist.

Information What about the pricing?