-
Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has finally unveiled its 2021 LS (facelift) sedan.
The flagship vehicle has received its first mid-cycle update following the launch of the fifth-generation model in 2017.
The car comes with a host of styling changes, latest technology, and new features for comfort.
Finally, the car will make its way to our shores next year, sporting a hybrid powertrain.
Here's more.
-
-
Exteriors
2021 Lexus LS (facelift): At a glance
-
The 2021 Lexus LS is available in two trims- F and the LS 500h. It bears an aggressive look, featuring a wide trapezoidal grille with a piano black finish, large air dams, and refreshed front and rear bumpers.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silver-finished ORVMs, and sporty 20-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, it gets LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The 2021 Lexus LS (facelift) gets a luxurious four-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, vibration-absorbing heated seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multi-functional power steering wheel.
The sedan has a huge 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Finally, for safety, there are 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a 360 view camera.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
In India, the Lexus LS will be powered by a 3.5-liter V6 petrol powertrain paired with two electric motors drawing power from a 310.8kV lithium-ion battery. Together, they deliver a combined output of 354hp.
Meanwhile, transmission duties will be handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
The facelifted car also gets driving aids like Park Assist, lane changing function, lane-keeping function, and overtaking assist.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The 2021 Lexus LS (facelift) will go on sale in the company's home country by the end of this year and will make its way to our shores in 2021. It will carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 1.82 crore.