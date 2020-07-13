Korean automaker Hyundai has finally launched its much anticipated 2021 Elantra N Line in the US. The premium sedan is a sportier and performance-oriented version of the regular model. It also gets a host of design changes and packs new features to ensure the comfort of passengers. Finally, the vehicle is likely to get a turbocharged powertrain and should go on sale next year.

Exteriors 2021 Elantra N Line: At a glance

The 2021 Elantra N Line has a sporty appearance, featuring a sloping roofline, blacked-out grille with an N Line badge, a prominent rear diffuser, large air dams, and dual exhausts. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch eye-catching alloy wheels. There are also black accents around the windows. For lighting, it houses boomerang-shaped projector headlights and LED taillamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Elantra N Line has a five-seater cabin with back upholstery, red accents, automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats, and a wireless phone charging facility. The sedan also packs an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. For safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitor system, and hill assist, among others.

Information Power and performance

The engine specs of the Hyundai Elantra N Line have not been revealed. However, it is expected to be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates over 200hp of maximum power. The powertrain should come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?