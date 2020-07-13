Toyota is planning to launch the CNG variant of its popular MPV, the Innova Crysta, in India later this year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted plying on roads. The spy shot reveals that the vehicle will come with the 2.7 badging on the rear side. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant: At a glance

The Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant looks similar to the regular model. The MPV will sport an eye-catching design featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's emblem, a muscular bonnet, and sleek projector headlamps. The vehicle will also be flanked on the sides by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, and alloy wheels. Moreover, the car should have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Innova Crysta CNG variant should offer a luxurious seven-seater cabin, bearing adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. Also, the MPV is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity features, including Bluetooth. Moreover, there will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and Hill Assist Control for safety.

Engine Power and performance

The engine specs and power figures of the CNG variant are not known yet. However, the petrol model is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.7-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated mill that generates 166hp/245Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission gearbox. Meanwhile, the diesel variant packs a BS6 2.4-liter motor, which belches out 150hp and 343Nm of peak torque.

Information What about the pricing?