Ahead of its launch in Korea, Kia Motors has revealed the interior details and cabin features of the 2021 Carnival. The fourth-generation model will be offered in 7, 9, and 11-seat configurations. It will also sport a refreshed dashboard and pack two displays for infotainment and the instrument cluster. Notably, the MPV is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2022.

Exteriors 2021 Kia Carnival: At a glance

The 2021 Kia Carnival will sport an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered diamond-patterned grille, a muscular bonnet with the company's logo on top, and sleek adjustable headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Moreover, the car will have an increased wheelbase of 3,090mm, and a length of 5,155mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Kia Carnival MPV will have a premium dual-tone cabin with 7/9/11-seat layout, dual sunroof, powered sliding rear doors, multi-zone climate control, and a refreshed three-spoke steering wheel. The redesigned dashboard will house a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console. For safety, the MPV should come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The powertrain details for the upcoming Kia haven't been revealed as of now. However, in certain markets, it is expected to come with a 2.2-liter diesel engine and a 280hp, 2.5-liter turbo-petrol engine which we have seen on the new Kia Sorento. A hybrid powertrain is also on the cards that will combine a 1.6-liter petrol engine with an electric motor.

Information What about the pricing?