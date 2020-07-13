MG Motor's much-anticipated SUV, the Hector Plus, has finally launched in India. The premium SUV is an extended, three-row version of the Hector and comes with six seats, updated styling, as well as a host of new features. As for pocket-pinch, it is priced upwards of Rs. 13.48 lakh and is available in four variants of Style, Smart, Super, and Sharp.

Exteriors Here's a look at the MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus features an all-black grille along with refreshed LED DRLs and projector headlamps. There is also an updated front bumper and a smaller faux skid plate. The sides are flanked by silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Further, it comes in six color options: Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Aurora Silver, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, and Glaze Red.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hector Plus has a dual-tone six-seater cabin with brown leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an Infinity audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and i-SMART technology which offers 55+ connected car features. For safety, the Hector Plus offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Hector Plus is available with three BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid. The diesel powertrain produces 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter petrol and petrol-hybrid motors generate 141hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox or a DCT automatic unit.

Information What about the pricing?