MG Motor's much-anticipated SUV, the Hector Plus, has finally launched in India.
The premium SUV is an extended, three-row version of the Hector and comes with six seats, updated styling, as well as a host of new features.
As for pocket-pinch, it is priced upwards of Rs. 13.48 lakh and is available in four variants of Style, Smart, Super, and Sharp.
Exteriors
Here's a look at the MG Hector Plus
The Hector Plus features an all-black grille along with refreshed LED DRLs and projector headlamps. There is also an updated front bumper and a smaller faux skid plate.
The sides are flanked by silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Further, it comes in six color options: Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Aurora Silver, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, and Glaze Red.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Hector Plus has a dual-tone six-seater cabin with brown leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an Infinity audio system, and a panoramic sunroof.
The SUV packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and i-SMART technology which offers 55+ connected car features.
For safety, the Hector Plus offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.
Engine
Power and performance
The MG Hector Plus is available with three BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid.
The diesel powertrain produces 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter petrol and petrol-hybrid motors generate 141hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.
Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox or a DCT automatic unit.
Information
What about the pricing?
The MG Hector Plus has gone on sale in India today. The base model of the SUV is priced at Rs. 13.48 lakh while the top-spec trim carries a price-tag of Rs. 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom India).