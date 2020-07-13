Maserati's first-ever hybrid car, the Ghibli Hybrid, will be unveiled on July 16. It will be produced at the company's Modena plant in Italy where Maserati is investing €800 million to upgrade its production line. At the moment, details about the Ghibli Hybrid are scarce but it is expected to retain some features and highlights of the existing fuel-powered model.

Looks Maserati Ghibli Hybrid: At a glance

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is expected to carry over the styling of the existing model. Hence, it should sport a chrome-colored vertical slat grille with a sculpted bonnet and large air intakes on the edges. It is also likely to feature bumped-out wheel arches with body-colored ORVMs, silver-finished door handles, alloy wheels, dual exhausts, and an LED tail lamp integrated on the boot lid.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is expected to sport a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The premium cabin is also likely to include leather seats, a multifunctional power steering wheel with gearshift paddle, automatic climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, automatic headlights, and crash sensors.

Engine Under the bonnet

At present, the power figures of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid are unknown. However, in India, the existing model is available with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 430hp at 5,750rpm and a peak torque of 500Nm at 4,500rpm. Further, the motor comes paired with advanced valve control, direct-injection technology, and a rear-wheel-drive system.

Information Pricing and availability