Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Avenger Street 160 cruiser motorcycle in India by Rs. 1,000. There is no official reason for the price-hike but reports suggest it could be linked to the increasing input costs that manufacturers are facing because of the COVID-19 crisis. To recall, the bike was launched in the country this April at Rs. 94,891.

Design Bajaj Avenger Street 160: At a glance

The BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 offers the same design as the outgoing model including a high-set handlebar and a laid-back riding position. It also features a rounded halogen headlamp, a digital instrument console, and a blacked-out finish on the alloys, engine area, exhaust can, as well as suspensions. Further, the cruiser comes in Ebony Black and Spicy Red colors.

Information Engine and power

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is powered by a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 160cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which generates 14.8hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 13.7Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a five-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For safety, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes equipped with a 280mm disc brake at the front side and a 130mm drum brake on the rear end. The brake units are accompanied by single-channel ABS as standard. Meanwhile, to handle the suspension duties, the motorcycle offers telescopic forks at the front and a five-step adjustable twin shocker on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?