Mahindra has released a teaser of the BS6-complaint Mojo 300 ABS on its social media handle, hinting that the tourer will arrive in India soon. The teaser only showcases a silhouette of the motorcycle. However, a test mule of the bike was recently spotted on the roads, giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the Mojo 300 ABS.

Design Mahindra BS6 Mojo 300: At a glance

The Mahindra BS6 Mojo 300 will look similar to the previous-generation model with a sculpted fuel tank design, extended visor, and stepped-up seat. The motorcycle will also offer a dual headlight unit with down-trodden triangular-shaped tank shrouds and all-black alloy wheels. On the rear, it is likely to feature an upswept exhaust system with an extended mudguard and an LED taillight setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Mahindra BS6 Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with a 294.72cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that we have seen on the previous generation model. However, it will receive an additional catalytic converter to meet the BS6 emission norms. The power figures of the upcoming model are unknown but the BS4 model produced 26.29hp of power and 28Nm of torque.

Brakes and suspension It may also feature dual-channel ABS

The Mahindra BS6 Mojo 300 ABS is likely to receive disc brakes on both the front as well as the rear wheels. For additional safety, dual-channel ABS is also on the cards. The suspension duties on the upcoming tourer are likely to be handled by a telescopic coil spring suspension on the front and a high-pressure gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Finally, what about pricing?