The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R features a dual-tone full-fairing kit that bears a new red and white paint at the base instead of the usual black. There is also a thin red pinstripe that runs across the length of the body.
The motorcycle offers a split LED headlight unit with a clip-on handlebar, adjustable windshield, stepped-up seat, black alloy wheels, and an LED taillight.
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R remains mechanically unchanged and continues to draw power from a 636cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 126hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 70.6Nm.
The 2021 Ninja ZX-6R is expected to arrive in India later this year around the festive season. As of now, there is no word on its pricing but we expect it to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which costs Rs. 10.49 lakh.