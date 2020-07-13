After launching the Ninja ZX-25R, Japanese auto giant Kawasaki has unveiled the 2021 Ninja ZX-6R. The updated model dons the signature Kawasaki green skin with red and white paint on the lower body, making it stand out from the previous iterations. However, mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged with the same engine, hardware elements, and electronics. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R features a dual-tone full-fairing kit that bears a new red and white paint at the base instead of the usual black. There is also a thin red pinstripe that runs across the length of the body. The motorcycle offers a split LED headlight unit with a clip-on handlebar, adjustable windshield, stepped-up seat, black alloy wheels, and an LED taillight.

Information Engine and power

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R remains mechanically unchanged and continues to draw power from a 636cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 126hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 70.6Nm.

Brakes and suspension It also offers dual-channel ABS and traction control

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as the rear wheels. For additional safety, it offers dual-channel ABS and traction control. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm upside-down forks on the front and a gas-charged shocker with a piggyback reservoir at the rear end.

Information Finally, what about pricing?