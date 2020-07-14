Jeep is planning to launch the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Compass, in India early next year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming SUV has been spotted plying on the roads. The spy shots of the vehicle reveal that it will come with a host of cosmetic updates, both inside the cabin and outside of it.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

As per the spy shots, the 2021 Jeep Compass (facelift) will have a sporty look, featuring a refreshed seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille, updated bumpers, and a muscular bonnet. The premium SUV will also sport eye-catching five-spoke alloy wheels, adjustable LED headlights, and a new pair of tail lamps. The car is tipped to have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Jeep Compass will get a dual-tone five-seater cabin, featuring a refreshed dashboard with soft-touch material, panoramic sunroof, and power-adjustable driver's seat. The SUV will also sport an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with the company's latest UConnect 5 software, and support for Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it will house six airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former generates 163hp of maximum power, while the latter belches out 173hp. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a nine-speed torque converter and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox will be offered as optional.

Information What about the pricing?