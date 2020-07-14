In a bid to increase sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a slew of financing schemes on its cars, including the Innova Crysta MPV, for the month of July. The offers include low-cost EMIs, EMI holiday for three months, and assured buyback on some models. To recall, the Crysta was recently upgraded to meet the BS6 norms and is available in two engine configurations.

Information A detailed look at the offers on the Innova Crysta

There are two kinds of financing schemes on the Innova Crysta MPV. First is the 'low EMI' option wherein customers can avail EMIs as low as Rs. 9,999 for the first three months. The other scheme is 'EMI holiday' which allows customers to purchase their desired car now and start paying the EMIs for it after 90 days from the date of purchase.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta: At a glance

The Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a sporty look, featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek projector headlights. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, body-colored ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, and eye-catching alloy wheels. It also has a wheelbase of 2,750mm, and a length of 4,735mm.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Innova Crysta gets two BS6-compliant engine options: a 148hp, 2.4-liter diesel mill and a 164hp, 2.7-liter petrol unit. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the car also comes with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Innova Crysta has a spacious seven-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. The MPV also sports a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and other connectivity features. For safety, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a central locking system with an anti-theft feature.

Information What about the pricing?