Just days after launching the Panigale V2 in White Rosso graphics, Ducati has unveiled the 2021 Multistrada 950 S with MotoGP-inspired white livery. The adventure tourer bears a new skin that includes white, grey, and Ducati red accents running throughout the body. However, mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged with the same engine, hardware elements, and electronics.

Design 2021 Multistrada 950 S GP White: At a glance

Apart from the new white, grey, and red color scheme, the 2021 Multistrada 950 S remains mostly unchanged. The adventure motorcycle features a large semi-fairing kit with dual-split LED headlight and an adjustable windshield. It offers a wide seat with a height of 840mm, a stepped-up seat for the pillion rider, a 5-inch display, and an optional cast-alloy or spoked wheels.

Information It features a Testastretta L-twin engine

The 2021 Multistrada 950 S GP White draws power from a BS6-compliant 937cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta L-Twin cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 111hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,750rpm.

Brakes and suspension The tourer also offers cornering ABS and traction control

The Multistrada 950 S GP White comes equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as the rear wheels. For additional safety, it offers ABS, cornering ABS, and traction control. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by KYB 48mm fully-adjustable up-side down forks on the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear end.

Availability Will it be launched in India?