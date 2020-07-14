-
Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of the Platina 100 series in India. The range, which comprises the KS Alloy, the ES Alloy, and the newly-launched ES Alloy Disc variants, has received a price hike of up to Rs. 2,432.
Apart from the Platina 100 range, the company has also revised the prices of the Pulsar NS200, CT 100, and CT 110 motorcycles.
-
-
Pocket-pinch
Here's a look at the new prices
-
The Bajaj Platina's entry-level KS Alloy variant has become costlier by Rs. 1,203 and is now priced at Rs. 50,848. The mid-end ES Alloy model is dearer by Rs. 2,432 and it bears a price-tag of Rs. 58,362.
Meanwhile, the newly-launched ES Alloy Disc variant has received a hike of Rs. 1,325 and now retails at Rs. 61,082.
-
Design
Bajaj Platina 100: At a glance
-
The Bajaj Platina 100 is a commuter motorcycle that features a minimalist look with a dual-tone paint job, optional black/silver alloy wheels, and a flat-type seat.
The motorcycle offers a halogen light on the front, a bulb taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a self-start switch.
Further, it has a kerb weight of 117.5kg, a wheelbase of 1,255mm, and fuel capacity of 11-liter.
-
Internals
The engine offers a maximum fuel efficiency of 97km/l
-
At the heart, the Bajaj Platina 100 draws power from a BS6-compliant 102cc, single-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox.
The engine is capable of generating a maximum power of 7.7hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.34Nm at 5,500rpm.
The bike has a maximum fuel efficiency of 96.9km/l and can clock a top speed of 90km/h.
-
Brakes and suspension
On the road
-
The Bajaj Platina 100 comes equipped with drum brakes on both the ends. However, the recently-launched ES Alloy Disc variant offers an optional front disc brake. For additional safety, the bike also provides a Combi Brake System.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by hydraulic telescopic forks on the front and an SNS suspension fork at the rear side.