Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of the Platina 100 series in India. The range, which comprises the KS Alloy, the ES Alloy, and the newly-launched ES Alloy Disc variants, has received a price hike of up to Rs. 2,432. Apart from the Platina 100 range, the company has also revised the prices of the Pulsar NS200, CT 100, and CT 110 motorcycles.

Pocket-pinch Here's a look at the new prices

The Bajaj Platina's entry-level KS Alloy variant has become costlier by Rs. 1,203 and is now priced at Rs. 50,848. The mid-end ES Alloy model is dearer by Rs. 2,432 and it bears a price-tag of Rs. 58,362. Meanwhile, the newly-launched ES Alloy Disc variant has received a hike of Rs. 1,325 and now retails at Rs. 61,082.

Design Bajaj Platina 100: At a glance

The Bajaj Platina 100 is a commuter motorcycle that features a minimalist look with a dual-tone paint job, optional black/silver alloy wheels, and a flat-type seat. The motorcycle offers a halogen light on the front, a bulb taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a self-start switch. Further, it has a kerb weight of 117.5kg, a wheelbase of 1,255mm, and fuel capacity of 11-liter.

Internals The engine offers a maximum fuel efficiency of 97km/l

At the heart, the Bajaj Platina 100 draws power from a BS6-compliant 102cc, single-cylinder engine that comes paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The engine is capable of generating a maximum power of 7.7hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.34Nm at 5,500rpm. The bike has a maximum fuel efficiency of 96.9km/l and can clock a top speed of 90km/h.

Brakes and suspension On the road