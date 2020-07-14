Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the 2020 BS6 Pulsar NS200 in India. The lightweight sports bike has received an uptick of Rs. 1,000 and now costs Rs. 1.29 lakh. Notably, this is the second price-revision for the NS200 in the last two months. It was launched in April at Rs. 1.25 lakh and received a Rs. 3,000 hike in May.

Design 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: At a glance

The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sits on a perimeter frame and offers a semi-faired aggressive design. The front section houses a V-shaped headlight unit with integrated turn indicators, clip-on handlebars, and a muscular-looking fuel tank. The body comes in dual-tone colors with a belly pan to enhance its sporty character. On the rear, it houses an LED tail lamp and a stepped-up seat.

Information Under the hood

The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a BS6-compliant 199.5cc single-cylinder engine, combined with the company's in-house triple-spark technology and a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 24hp at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 18.5Nm at 8,000rpm.

On the road The sports tourer offers single-channel ABS

The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 offers a 300mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 230mm disc brake on the rear side. For additional safety, it also features single-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a Nitrox mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Information The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 now costs Rs. 1.29 lakh