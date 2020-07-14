The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a BS6-compliant 199.5cc single-cylinder engine, combined with the company's in-house triple-spark technology and a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 24hp at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 18.5Nm at 8,000rpm.
The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 now costs Rs. 1.29 lakh
The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has received a hike of Rs. 1,000 and is now priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and KTM 200 Duke.