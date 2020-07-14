Kia Sonet will make its global debut in India, on August 7 via a virtual event. The vehicle will be positioned below the Seltos in the company's portfolio and will be on sale, approximately a month after the launch. To recall, it was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and was supposed to launch earlier. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV

The Kia Sonet will have an eye-catching design, featuring a blacked-out honeycomb mesh grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, an attractive paint job, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Finally, on the rear end, there will be a single connected lighting panel.

Information Power and performance

The Kia Sonet will have three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDI turbo-petrol. Transmission duties will be handled either by a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. An intelligent manual transmission (IMT) unit will also be there.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV will come with a five-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, key-less entry, and wireless phone charging facility. The premium vehicle will also have a start-stop button, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia's UVO connected car technology. It should also have all standard safety features.

Information What about the pricing?