South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally launched the facelifted version of the Tucson in India. To recall, the premium SUV was unveiled on our shores at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. It comes with refreshed styling, updated engines, and a host of new features. As for the pocket-pinch, the new Tucson starts at Rs. 22.30 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Tucson (facelift): At a glance

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson (facelift) has an eye-catching appearance, featuring a refreshed cascading grille, a muscular sculpted bonnet, and a revised bumper with fog lamp housing. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Finally, for lighting, the car gets new Penta Projector LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The facelifted Tucson offers a luxurious all-black five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats. The SUV also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink. A wireless phone charging facility is also available. For safety, it has six airbags, hill-start control, downhill brake control, and an electric parking brake.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Tucson (facelift) comes with two BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former generates 150hp of power and 192Nm of torque, while the latter belches out 182hp and 400Nm of torque. The petrol mill comes paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the diesel unit uses an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing What about the pricing?