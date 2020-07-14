The Royal Enfield Meteor has been spotted without camouflage for the first time in India, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. As per spy shots, the motorcycle will come with a number of changes on the styling front including a new chassis and updated bodywork. Notably, the upcoming Enfield Meteor will replace the now-discontinued Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X.

Design Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance

Going by the spy images, the Royal Enfield Meteor will carry an all-new tear-drop tank with retro-styled rounded mirrors and indicators. It will also retain the company's signature bulbous headlamp, but with an LED DRL ring housed within the main unit. The cruiser is also said to come with a double-cradle chassis, wider seats, semi-digital instrument console, blacked-out alloy wheels, and glossy paintwork.

Internals The Royal Enfield Meteor will feature a new 350cc engine

At present, the power figures of the Royal Enfield Meteor are unknown. However, it is rumored to come with a new 350cc engine that will be smoother and slightly more powerful than the Thunderbird 350X's. For reference, the Thunderbird 350X packed a 346cc engine that generated 20.7hp of power at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Brakes and suspension The cruiser will offer disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

The Royal Enfield Meteor will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. For additional safety, it is likely to offer a dual-channel ABS setup. The suspension duties on the cruiser are expected to be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a twin gas-charged shock absorber at the rear.

Information What about the pricing?