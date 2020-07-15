As a more potent version of the iconic Wrangler, Jeep has unveiled a new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept model. The off-roader packs a massive 6.4-liter V8 engine that produces over 440hp of power and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/hr in just five seconds. It also gets massive 37-inch tires that allow it to traverse some of the toughest terrains in the world.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept sports a retro look, featuring a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with vents on the top, a detachable roof, and rounded LED headlights. On the sides, the off-roader is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 37-inch mud-terrain tires. It has a wheelbase of 3,008mm and a ground clearance of 217mm.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept has a luxurious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It also houses an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Finally, for safety, the off-roader has twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as well as a rear-view camera.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is powered by a 6.4-liter, V8 engine that generates 444hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 610Nm. The powertrain comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox. To handle off-road duties, the car comes equipped with Dana 44 axles, electric axle lockers, and Jeep Performance parts with a 2-inch lift kit included.

