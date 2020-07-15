BMW Motorrad is all set to launch its flagship sports motorcycle, the 2020 S 1000 XR, in India on July 16. The tourer made its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show and is based on the track-focused BMW S 1000 RR. The new S 1000 XR comes with a refreshed design, updated features, and a more tuned engine.

Design 2020 BMW S 1000 XR: At a glance

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR features a symmetrical headlight unit with an adjustable windshield and a short fender. It also offers a newly designed fairing-kit, backed-out alloys, and a chiseled fuel tank that makes it look sleeker than its predecessor, and reduces the overall weight by 10kg. On the rear, it offers an updated LED tail lamp and a stepped-up seat.

Internals Under the hood

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR draws power from a 999cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that is available on the S 1000 RR. However, it has been updated to produce more power. The motor now generates a maximum power of 165hp at 11,000rpm and peak torque of 114Nm at 9,250rpm. Notably, with all the mechanical refinements, the engine itself is 5kg lighter than before.

Brakes and suspension The motorcycle also offers traction and wheelie control

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR comes equipped with dual disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc brake on the rear. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 45mm telescopic forks on the front and a spring strut shocker with an electronic pre-load adjuster at the rear. For additional safety, it offers ABS, dynamic traction control, and wheelie control.

Information Finally, what about pricing?