BMW has finally unveiled the iX3 SUV in its production form. The all-electric model first appeared as a concept at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show. Based on the third-generation X3, it is the company's second fully-electric offering (after the i3 from 2014) and the first BMW car to be produced in China. The iX3 SUV offers a range of 458km on a single charge.

Looks BMW iX3: At a glance

The BMW iX3 features an all-black rectangular-shaped grille that is divided into two parts with chrome and blue borders. On the flanks, it houses an LED headlight unit with DRLs and lowly-placed vertical air intakes. The profile is characterized by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sporty allow wheels, and dual-tone skirting finished in blue and black. On the rear, it offers an LED taillight setup.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

At the moment, the details about the iX3's cabin remain a mystery. However, we expect to see a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery and a large infotainment system. Further, the SUV is expected to offer leather seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera as standard.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW iX3 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that derives energy from an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The combination can generate a maximum power of 286hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The all-electric SUV has an electronically-limited top speed of 180km/h and can cover 458km on a single charge. Moreover, it can juice up to 80% in just 34 minutes.

Information Pricing and availability