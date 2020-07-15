-
BMW has finally unveiled the iX3 SUV in its production form. The all-electric model first appeared as a concept at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show.
Based on the third-generation X3, it is the company's second fully-electric offering (after the i3 from 2014) and the first BMW car to be produced in China.
The iX3 SUV offers a range of 458km on a single charge.
Looks
BMW iX3: At a glance
The BMW iX3 features an all-black rectangular-shaped grille that is divided into two parts with chrome and blue borders. On the flanks, it houses an LED headlight unit with DRLs and lowly-placed vertical air intakes.
The profile is characterized by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sporty allow wheels, and dual-tone skirting finished in blue and black. On the rear, it offers an LED taillight setup.
Comfort
A peek inside the cabin
At the moment, the details about the iX3's cabin remain a mystery. However, we expect to see a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery and a large infotainment system.
Further, the SUV is expected to offer leather seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera as standard.
Engine
Power and performance
The BMW iX3 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that derives energy from an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The combination can generate a maximum power of 286hp and a peak torque of 400Nm.
The all-electric SUV has an electronically-limited top speed of 180km/h and can cover 458km on a single charge. Moreover, it can juice up to 80% in just 34 minutes.
Information
Pricing and availability
The BMW iX3 is likely to go on sale in the international markets within the next 18 months. However, the brand has not announced any plans for the Indian market. As far as pricing is considered, an official announcement is awaited from the manufacturer.