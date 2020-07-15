Japanese automaker Honda's much-anticipated fifth-generation City sedan has finally been launched in India. The premium vehicle is available in three trims and three engine-gearbox configurations. It also gets a lane-watch camera, which is a first for this segment. As far as the pocket-pinch is concerned, the new City starts at Rs. 10.90 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Honda City: At a glance

The 2020 Honda City has a sporty design, featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo on top, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and auto LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,600mm, a length of 4,549mm, and a boot space of 506-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Honda City features a premium cabin with leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, six airbags, and keyless entry with a push-button start/stop feature. The sedan has a 7.0-inch MID and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console that offers support for Apple CarPlay, WebLink, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Honda's Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features.

Engine Power and performance

The Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, DOHC petrol mill that generates 121hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a six-speed manual or a CVT transmission gearbox. Meanwhile, the diesel variant packs a 1.5-liter engine that makes 100hp of maximum power. It comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and delivers a mileage of 24.1km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?