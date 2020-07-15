Car safety rating agency Global NCAP has adjudged Mahindra's XUV300 to be the safest car available in India as of now. The sub-compact SUV managed to secure the highest combined occupant safety rating (5-stars for adult occupancy and 4-stars for child occupancy) among the 38 cars examined by the agency between 2014 and 2020. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 sports an eye-catching front fascia, featuring a sleek chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and large air dams. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, heated ORVMs, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Moreover, it gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps on the rear.

Information Power and performance

The XUV300 comes with two BS6-compliant engines: 1.5-liter turbo-diesel, and 1.2-liter petrol. The former generates 115hp of power and 300Nm of torque while the latter makes 109hp of power and 200Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the motor comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Mahindra XUV300 offers a luxurious five-seater cabin featuring a sunroof, dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The SUV also packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Finally, for safety, the car gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, and child safety locks.

Information What about the pricing?