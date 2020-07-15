-
Skoda has launched a new Rider Plus variant of the Rapid sedan in India. It is positioned above the base-end Rider trim in the company's line-up.
The new Plus version comes with an updated design, some added equipment, and can be picked up in four color options.
As for the pocket-pinch, the car carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh.
Exteriors
Skoda Rapid Rider Plus: At a glance
Skoda Rapid Rider Plus exhibits a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, halogen headlamps, and a stainless-steel scuff plate with 'Rapid' inscribed on it.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by glossy black B-pillars, ORVMs, chrome-garnishing around the windows, updated alloy wheels, and decorative decals.
Further, it comes in Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown colors.
Information
Power and performance
The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus is powered by a 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol mill that comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and generates 109hp of power and 175Nm of torque. The car has a top speed of 195km/h and delivers a mileage of 18.97km/l.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus offers a five-seater dual-tone cabin with ivory slate upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
The sedan also packs a 6.5-inch color touchscreen infotainment console that offers support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, and SmartLink.
For safety, it has twin airbags, engine immobilizer, rear parking sensors, and an anti-glare interior rear-view mirror.
Information
What about the pricing?
The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 50,000 dearer than the base-end Rider variant. In India, it will take on rivals like Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.