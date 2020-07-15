Skoda has launched a new Rider Plus variant of the Rapid sedan in India. It is positioned above the base-end Rider trim in the company's line-up.

The new Plus version comes with an updated design, some added equipment, and can be picked up in four color options.

As for the pocket-pinch, the car carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh.

Here's our roundup.