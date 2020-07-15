-
Luxury automaker Land Rover has launched a new model of the Range Rover Sport with an updated mild-hybrid powertrain. The flagship SUV houses a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel mill that comes paired with a 48V electric motor.
According to the company, the new powertrain offers a good balance between fuel efficiency and performance.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Here's a look at the 2021 Range Rover Sport
-
The 2021 Range Rover Sport has the same design as the current model but it gets several new body colors including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple, and Petrolix Blue.
The SUV sports a trapezoidal front grille, a muscular bonnet, and angular LED headlamps.
Finally, on the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 21-inch or 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The 2021 Range Rover Sport has a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ebony wood trims, a Meridian surround sound system and a built-in air purifier.
For connectivity, the SUV packs a Touch Pro Duo infotainment console which offers support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G Wi-Fi.
For safety, it has six airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitor.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The 2021 Range Rover Sport (diesel) is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 48V electric motor. In the base-end D250 trim, it generates 246hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque.
Meanwhile, in the mid-tier D300 and top-spec D350 models, it makes 296hp/650Nm and 345hp/700Nm, respectively.
As for performance, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2021 Range Rover Sport (diesel) are not known as of now. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 87.02 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1 crore.