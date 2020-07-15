Luxury automaker Land Rover has launched a new model of the Range Rover Sport with an updated mild-hybrid powertrain. The flagship SUV houses a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel mill that comes paired with a 48V electric motor. According to the company, the new powertrain offers a good balance between fuel efficiency and performance. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Here's a look at the 2021 Range Rover Sport

The 2021 Range Rover Sport has the same design as the current model but it gets several new body colors including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple, and Petrolix Blue. The SUV sports a trapezoidal front grille, a muscular bonnet, and angular LED headlamps. Finally, on the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 21-inch or 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Range Rover Sport has a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ebony wood trims, a Meridian surround sound system and a built-in air purifier. For connectivity, the SUV packs a Touch Pro Duo infotainment console which offers support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G Wi-Fi. For safety, it has six airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitor.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Range Rover Sport (diesel) is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 48V electric motor. In the base-end D250 trim, it generates 246hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, in the mid-tier D300 and top-spec D350 models, it makes 296hp/650Nm and 345hp/700Nm, respectively. As for performance, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds.

Information What about the pricing?