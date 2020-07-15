Maruti Suzuki India has recalled 1.34 lakh units of the Baleno and Wagon R due to an issue with the fuel pump. As many as 56,663 units of the Wagon R 1.0-liter variant, that were sold between November 2018 and October 2019, have been recalled. Meanwhile, 78,222 units of the Baleno, manufactured between January-November last year, will be covered as part of the recall.

Information How to check if your vehicle is a faulty one?

To check if your car is included in this recall, visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on Maruti Suzuki's official website for the Wagon R and www.nexaexperience.com for the Baleno. You will have to provide the vehicle chassis number to check if it needs any attention. Notably, the company has announced that the faulty part will be replaced for free.

Looks Maruti Suzuki Baleno: At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno features a black grille with 3D detailing, elongated LED headlights, and revised fog lamps that are set low on the bumper. On the sides, it has bumped-out wheel arches, indicator-mounted body-colored ORVMs, and door handles finished in silver. The rear offers an LED tail lamp setup with an extended roofline that mimics a spoiler.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers a touchscreen 'SmartPlay Studio' infotainment console enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also features a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, and power windows. For safety, it has dual airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear camera.

Engine Under the bonnet

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,197cc petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT unit. The motor is capable of producing a maximum power of 82hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 4,200rpm. The vehicle offers a mileage of 21km/l and can clock a top speed of 180km/h.

At a glance Meanwhile, here's a look at the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has a boxy design with its short bonnet and a tall roof. On the front, it features a honeycomb grille with large headlight units on both the edges. The profile is characterized by body-colored wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and a blacked-out B-pillar. On the rear, it has vertically-fitted tail lamps, a rear window wiper, and a chrome-finished tailgate handle.

Comfort Inside the cabin

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R features a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, a glove box, a multifunctional steering wheel, and sleek AC vents with silver bracketing. It also offers a 7-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the hatchback provides dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a speed alert system.

Engine Power and performance