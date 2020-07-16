Hero MotoCorp has delivered two custom-built Xtreme 200R motorcycle ambulances to the community health centers of Neemrana and Mundawar in Rajasthan. The motorcycles will help frontline medical workers in reaching out to people in remote locations. These first-responder bikes have been fitted with a host of medical equipment including a full-size stretcher as well as an oxygen cylinder. Here's our roundup.

Key details Hero MotoCorp has delivered these motorcycles under its CSR program

As a part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, the New Model Center (NMC) at Hero MotoCorp's Gurugram facility designed these motorcycles in association with engineers from the Hero's Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. The company has also informed that more first-responder motorcycles will be delivered to health authorities in the country to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Design A look at the custom-built Hero Xtreme 200R ambulance

The custom-built Hero Xtreme 200R is an ambulance on two wheels. It is equipped with a full-size stretcher along with a foldable hood to shield the patient if required. It also features a detachable first-aid kit, an oxygen cylinder, a fire extinguisher along with other safety features like LED flasher lights, an emergency wireless public announcement system, foldable beacon light, and a siren.

Information Engine and power

Mechanically, the custom-built Hero Xtreme 200R remains unchanged. It features a BS6-compliant 199cc, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.1hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 17.1Nm at 6,500rpm.

Brakes and suspension The motorcycle also offers single-channel ABS