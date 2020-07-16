BMW Motorrad has finally launched the S 1000 XR adventure tourer in India at Rs. 20.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has come to our shores as a completely built-up unit and is now available for booking at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. It is heavily inspired by the track-focused S 1000 RR but dons a touring avatar with a differently-tuned engine.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR offers a bee-styled symmetrical LED split headlight with a beefy semi-faired design, an adjustable windshield, and a short beak on the front. Between the handlebars, it packs a 6.5-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster that provides all the ride information. The tourer also gets a 20-liter fuel tank, a split-seat, upswept muffler, and an LED taillight unit.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain is capable of generating a maximum power of 163hp at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 114Nm at 9,250rpm. The company claims that the motorcycle can clock a top speed of 200km/h and reach 0-100km/h within 3.3 seconds.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR comes equipped with dual disc brakes on the front wheel whereas the rear wheel gets a single disc unit. For additional safety, it also has BMW Motorrad Race ABS. The suspension duties on the tourer are handled by a self-adjusting 45mm telescopic fork on the front and an electronic self-adjusting spring strut shocker at the rear end.

