Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the much-awaited GT Black Series sports car for the year 2021. The mean machine packs the most powerful series-production V8 engine that AMG has ever made. For reference, the car can do 0-100km/h in about 3 seconds. The track-focused car also makes extensive use of carbon-fiber elements to save weight and thereby, improve the power-to-weight ratio. Here's our roundup.

Looks 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series offers a long bonnet with a catfish-styled blacked-out radiator grille that houses the company logo. On the flanks, we see LED headlight units with low-set air intakes on both sides and a manually-adjustable carbon-fiber splitter near the wheel arches. The rear section houses a 20-degree adjustable two-piece spoiler with four exhaust outlets and LED taillights.

Comfort Inside the cabin

Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series features a two-seater cabin with DINAMICA microfiber upholstery, AMG bucket seats made from carbon fiber, AMG performance steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, and automatic climate control. The automaker is also offering an optional AMG Track Package that adds a titanium rollover protection frame with four-point belts and a fire extinguisher for additional safety.

Engine Under the bonnet

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The mill is capable of generating a maximum power of 730hp and a peak torque of 800Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h mark in just 3.2 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9.0 seconds, and clock a top speed of 325km/h.

Price-tag Finally, what about pricing?