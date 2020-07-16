As an addition to its portfolio of cars in India, Ford has launched a new mid-spec EcoSport Titanium (automatic) model in the country. It is positioned below the Titanium+ variant. The sub-compact SUV packs a 1.5-liter petrol powertrain and offers a host of new equipment including paddle-shifters. As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 10.67 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ford EcoSport Titanium (automatic): At a glance

The Ford EcoSport Titanium (automatic) has a stylish design, featuring a chrome-covered grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and adjustable headlamps with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty radial alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,519mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ford EcoSport Titanium (automatic) has a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control as well as paddle-shifters. It packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also supports the company's 'FordPass' connected car technology. For safety, it has dual airbags, traction control, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Ford EcoSport is available in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The petrol powertrain is capable of generating 123hp of peak power, while the diesel mill belches out 100hp of maximum power. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?