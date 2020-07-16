-
As an addition to its portfolio of cars in India, Ford has launched a new mid-spec EcoSport Titanium (automatic) model in the country. It is positioned below the Titanium+ variant.
The sub-compact SUV packs a 1.5-liter petrol powertrain and offers a host of new equipment including paddle-shifters. As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 10.67 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Ford EcoSport Titanium (automatic): At a glance
-
The Ford EcoSport Titanium (automatic) has a stylish design, featuring a chrome-covered grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and adjustable headlamps with integrated DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty radial alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,519mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Ford EcoSport Titanium (automatic) has a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control as well as paddle-shifters.
It packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also supports the company's 'FordPass' connected car technology.
For safety, it has dual airbags, traction control, and rear parking sensors.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Ford EcoSport is available in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The petrol powertrain is capable of generating 123hp of peak power, while the diesel mill belches out 100hp of maximum power.
The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission gearbox.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The EcoSport Titanium (automatic) costs Rs. 10.67 lakh, which is Rs. 90,000 less than the top-spec Titanium+ trim's price. At this price point, it takes on the likes of Tata Nexon AMT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza mild-hybrid AT, and Hyundai Venue DCT.