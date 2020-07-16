Just days after unveiling the B8 and A2 e-scooters, BGauss has now opened the online bookings for its latest offerings. The B8 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 62,999 whereas the A2 comes as a more affordable version with prices starting at Rs. 52,449. Those interested can book the e-scooters via the company's website for a deposit amount of Rs. 3,000. Here's our roundup.

Design BGauss B8 and A2: At a glance

The BGauss B8 dons a futuristic look with a vertically-stacked LED headlight on the handlebar and indicators placed low on the edges of the apron. Meanwhile, the A2 houses the headlight unit on the apron with LED indicators mounted on the handlebar. The B8 has a black swingarm with silver grab rails whereas the A2 gets a silver swingarm with black grab rails.

Internals Engine and power

The BGauss B8 is the more powerful model. It packs a 1,900W BLDC motor and a 1.45kWh battery to offer a range of 78km. On the other hand, the A2 is powered by a 250W motor, offers a range of 110km and a top speed of 25km/h. Both the models can be purchased with either a Lithium-ion battery pack or a Lead-acid battery.

On the road Brakes and suspension

The BGauss B8 and A2 come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. The e-scooters also feature a regenerative braking system that charges the battery each time brakes are applied. The suspension duties on the A2 are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a hydraulic spring fork at the rear, while the B8 features telescopic forks on both the ends.

Pocket-pinch What about pricing?