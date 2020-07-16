-
Just days after unveiling the B8 and A2 e-scooters, BGauss has now opened the online bookings for its latest offerings.
The B8 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 62,999 whereas the A2 comes as a more affordable version with prices starting at Rs. 52,449.
Those interested can book the e-scooters via the company's website for a deposit amount of Rs. 3,000.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
BGauss B8 and A2: At a glance
-
The BGauss B8 dons a futuristic look with a vertically-stacked LED headlight on the handlebar and indicators placed low on the edges of the apron.
Meanwhile, the A2 houses the headlight unit on the apron with LED indicators mounted on the handlebar.
The B8 has a black swingarm with silver grab rails whereas the A2 gets a silver swingarm with black grab rails.
-
Internals
Engine and power
-
The BGauss B8 is the more powerful model. It packs a 1,900W BLDC motor and a 1.45kWh battery to offer a range of 78km.
On the other hand, the A2 is powered by a 250W motor, offers a range of 110km and a top speed of 25km/h.
Both the models can be purchased with either a Lithium-ion battery pack or a Lead-acid battery.
-
On the road
Brakes and suspension
-
The BGauss B8 and A2 come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. The e-scooters also feature a regenerative braking system that charges the battery each time brakes are applied.
The suspension duties on the A2 are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a hydraulic spring fork at the rear, while the B8 features telescopic forks on both the ends.
-
Pocket-pinch
What about pricing?
-
The BGauss B8 starts at Rs. 62,999 for the Lead-acid variant while the Lithium-ion and 'Li Technology' models are priced at Rs. 82,999 and Rs. 88,999, respectively.
On the other hand, the A2 bears a price-tag of Rs. 52,449 for the Lead-acid battery model whereas the Lithium-ion variant is priced at Rs. 67,999.
Notably, the deliveries of the e-scooters would commence in August.