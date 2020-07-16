Audi has launched the 2020 RS7 Sportback in India at an eye-watering price of Rs. 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). It is the fourth member to join the company's refreshed line-up in the country which already includes the A6, A8, and Q8 models. The highlight of the four-door RS7 Sportback is its mild-hybrid V8 engine that can take the sedan from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Looks 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback: At a glance

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback stands out with an aggressive blacked-out radiator grille with honeycomb finish and sporty-looking 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels. The front flanks Matrix adaptive LED headlight units with triangular-shaped air intakes placed lowly on each side of the redesigned bumper. The rear side of the sedan houses a new bumper with LED taillights and an electronically-operated spoiler.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The RS7 Sportback offers a premium four-seater cabin featuring RS sport seats with Alcantara upholstery, automatic climate control, and an RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters. It also comes equipped with a dual touchscreen infotainment system and an in-house Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, power door locks, and a parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that comes paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. The combination, paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, generates a maximum power of 600hp and a peak torque of 800Nm. The sedan has an electronically-limited top speed of 250km/h which can be pushed to 305km/h with the optional Dynamic Plus package.

Information Pricing and delivery