Mahindra has finally confirmed that the 2020 Thar will be launched in India "post October" i.e. around the festive season in November. The details were revealed by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive & Farm Division of Mahindra & Mahindra to carandbike. Interestingly, the 2020 Thar will undergo a number of changes to position itself as a premium off-roader. Here's our roundup.

Looks 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will retain the boxy shape of its predecessor but is expected to grow bigger in dimension with an optional removable hard-top. The off-roader will feature a seven-slat grille with rounded headlight units that will house ring-shaped DRLs. The side profile will be characterized by square-styled windows with newly-designed side-steps and five-spoke alloy wheels.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will feature a premium cabin that will include a touchscreen infotainment system. The console is likely to be enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin will also house more comfortable seats than the previous generation along with a multifunctional steering wheel and automatic climate control. For safety, it will provide dual front airbags and rear parking sensors.

Engine Under the bonnet

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is likely to be offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol variant is expected to feature a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mStallion engine whereas the diesel unit could be a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill. Both the models are expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an automatic transmission option will be available as well.

Information Finally, what about pricing?