Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recalled 6,500 units of the Toyota Glanza hatchback model over a faulty fuel pump issue. The affected units were manufactured between April 2, 2019, and October 6, 2019. The owners of the suspected faulty vehicles will be contacted by the local dealers and the part will be replaced for free. Here's a look back at the Toyota Glanza.

Looks Toyota Glanza: At a glance

The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno that features a chromed radiator grille with LED headlight units on the flanks and lowly-placed fog lamps. On the side, the hatchback offers body-colored, indicator mounted ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, blacked-out B pillars, and sporty alloy wheels. Further, the rear section houses LED tail lights with an extended roofline.

Information Under the hood

The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1,197cc petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power of 81.80hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 4,200rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional automatic transmission.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Glanza offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel with paddle shifters, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and adjustable seats. It also features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with connectivity options like Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a reverse parking camera.

Information Finally, what about pricing?