Maruti Suzuki's highly-anticipated BS6-compliant crossover, the S-Cross (petrol), will be launched in India on July 29 and go on sale the same day. It will pack a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid powertrain with manual and automatic gearbox options. The crossover was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was supposed to go official in April, but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol): At a glance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) will bear the same profile as its outgoing BS4 counterpart, featuring an attractive front fascia with a chrome-covered vertical-slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular headlights. On the sides, the premium crossover will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars and wheel arches, updated alloy wheels, as well as body-colored ORVMs and door handles.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The S-Cross (petrol) will sport a five-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. The vehicle will pack a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also get a smart key with a push-button start feature For safety, it will have two airbags and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B petrol powertrain, which generates 105hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Meanwhile, a four-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox will be available as optional on the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims of the car.

Information What about the pricing?