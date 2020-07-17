Porsche has unveiled the new 922-generation 911 Turbo in Coupé and Cabriolet variants. The new addition aims to fill the gap between the entry-level 911 Carrera 4S and the top-spec Turbo S, which arrived in May this year. The key highlight of the 911 Turbo is its 580hp engine that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Looks Porsche 911 Turbo: At a glance

The Porsche 911 Turbo features a frog face front with a low bonnet, raised round-shaped LED headlights with DRL rings, and sloping roof design. The front bumper is larger than the standard 911 and houses electronically-controlled cooling flaps. The sides reveal bumped-out wheel arches with body-colored ORVMs and chrome-bordered window sills while the rear profile displays a prominent spoiler and four exhaust outlets.

Information Power and performance

The Porsche 911 Turbo is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter, flat-six engine that comes paired to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch auto gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 580hp and a peak torque of 750Nm that is delivered to all the four wheels.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Porsche 911 Turbo offers a two-seater luxurious cabin with 14-way adjustable sports seats and a sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles. It also features a 10.9-inch infotainment system in the center with Porsche's Advanced Cockpit digital display and a Bose surround sound system. For safety, the car offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, crash sensors, and parking cameras.

