Porsche has unveiled the new 922-generation 911 Turbo in Coupé and Cabriolet variants. The new addition aims to fill the gap between the entry-level 911 Carrera 4S and the top-spec Turbo S, which arrived in May this year.
The key highlight of the 911 Turbo is its 580hp engine that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.
Looks
Porsche 911 Turbo: At a glance
The Porsche 911 Turbo features a frog face front with a low bonnet, raised round-shaped LED headlights with DRL rings, and sloping roof design.
The front bumper is larger than the standard 911 and houses electronically-controlled cooling flaps.
The sides reveal bumped-out wheel arches with body-colored ORVMs and chrome-bordered window sills while the rear profile displays a prominent spoiler and four exhaust outlets.
Information
Power and performance
The Porsche 911 Turbo is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter, flat-six engine that comes paired to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch auto gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 580hp and a peak torque of 750Nm that is delivered to all the four wheels.
Comfort
A peek inside the cabin
The Porsche 911 Turbo offers a two-seater luxurious cabin with 14-way adjustable sports seats and a sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles.
It also features a 10.9-inch infotainment system in the center with Porsche's Advanced Cockpit digital display and a Bose surround sound system.
For safety, the car offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, crash sensors, and parking cameras.
Availability
Will it be launched in India?
The new Porsche 911 Turbo's price-tag and availability details in India have not been revealed as of now. However, it is likely to arrive on our shores considering Porsche already sells the Carrera, Carrera S, and 911 Turbo S models in the country.
As for competition, the Porsche 911 range goes up against the Jaguar F-Type and the Mercedes-AMG GT series.