Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6 XPulse 200 in India at Rs. 1,11,790. The new model has undergone a number of mechanical changes to meet the BS6 emission norms. However, it has retained most of the styling components of the outgoing BS4 variant. The company has also introduced new colors for the off-roader including White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red, and Panther Black.

Design BS6 Hero XPulse 200: At a glance

The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 offers a round-shaped LED headlight unit with a short transparent windshield, knuckle protectors, and a high-set front fender. The motorcycle features a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, a flat-type seat, spoked wheels, and a 13-liter fuel tank. To accentuate its off-roader image, the XPulse 200 also gets a raised handlebar, neutrally-positioned foot-pegs, an upswept exhaust canister and off-roading extra-grip tires.

Internals Engine and power

The Hero XPulse 200 is powered by a BS6-compliant 199cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that comes paired to a manual 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 17.5hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.45Nm at 6,500rpm. To meet the BS6 emission norms, it now comes equipped with a larger catalytic converter.

Details It also features single-channel ABS

The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For additional safety, it also has single-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by an upside-down telescopic fork with double DU bush on the front and a 10-step rider-adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Information Finally, what about pricing?