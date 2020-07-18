Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the Magnite Concept, which is a preview of the company's upcoming compact SUV in India. The premium vehicle will come with a futuristic design and a host of new features including a 360-degree camera and connected car technology. It will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu for local sales as well as export purposes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite will have a crossover-like silhouette, featuring an octagonal chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a contrast roof, and a front bumper sporting a rugged-looking scuff plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, chrome-covered door handles, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Also, there will be boomerang-shaped headlights with L-shaped DRLs.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about Nissan Magnite's interiors at present. However, it is expected to feature a premium cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, the SUV is tipped to sport an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. On the safety front, it will offer a 360-degree camera and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite will get two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated unit, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The former will make 72hp/96Nm, and come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional AMT unit. The latter will generate 95hp of maximum power and should come mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?