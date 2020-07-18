Maserati has unveiled the 2021 Ghibli Hybrid as its first-ever hybrid car, marking the beginning of a new journey towards an electric future. According to the automaker, the new powertrain, which includes a 2.0-liter turbo engine and a 48V electric motor, offers a perfect balance between performance and efficiency. The new Ghibli also gets a bunch of styling tweaks and a feature-rich premium cabin.

Looks 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid: At a glance

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid offers an aggressive front fascia with a vertical slat grille, sleek headlights on the edges, and angular air intakes integrated on the bumper. On the side, it has blue highlights on the lateral air ducts and brake calipers, blacked-out B-pillars, as well as body-colored ORVMs and door handles. The rear section features four exhaust outlets and boomerang-shaped LED taillights.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Ghibli Hybrid offers a premium 4-seater cabin with all-black interiors, leather seats, multifunctional steering wheel, a center-mounted analog clock, and a carbon fiber-finished cup holder section. The sedan also features a 10.1-inch infotainment screen that offers support for Maserati's Connect Program and Intelligent Assistant multimedia system. For safety, it has multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Engine Under the bonnet

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is fueled by a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine and a 48V motor that draws power from a Lithium-ion battery. The hybrid powertrain generates a maximum power of 325hp and a peak torque of 450Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and attain a top speed of 255km/h.

Information Will it be launched in India?