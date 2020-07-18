Mahindra is planning to launch the all-new BS6 Mojo 300 in India on July 21, according to RushLane. The report also claims that the bookings for the motorcycle will commence on the same day. Separately, the company has released a new teaser on Instagram, showing off the Mojo 300 in a new 'Garnet Black' paint scheme. Here's our roundup.

Instagram Post A look at the new teaser

Design BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300: At a glance

The upcoming BS6 Mojo 300 will look similar to the previous-generation model with a chiseled fuel tank, extended visor, and a stepped-up seat. It will also sport a dual headlight unit with down-trodden triangular-shaped tank shrouds and all-black alloy wheels. On the rear, the motorcycle will feature an upswept exhaust system, an extended mudguard, and an LED taillight setup.

Internals Engine and power

The Mojo 300 ABS is expected to draw power from a 295cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that we have seen on the previous-generation model. However, it will come equipped with an additional catalytic converter to meet the BS6 emission norms. For reference, the same engine on the BS4 model produces 26.3hp of power and 28Nm of peak torque.

On the road The BS6 Mojo 300 will offer dual-channel ABS system

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 will offer disc brakes on both the wheels. For additional safety, it will offer dual-channel ABS as well. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by an upside-down telescopic fork on the front, whereas the rear section will get a gas-charged mono-shock absorber.

Information Finally, what about pricing?