Jeep has teased that it will launch a special 'Night Eagle' variant of its flagship Compass SUV in India soon. It will be based on the mid-spec Longitude Plus trim and will be offered with two engine options. As per a leaked render, the upcoming special variant will feature an-all black finish on the exteriors as well as the interiors. Here's our roundup.

Instagram Post A look at the teaser

Exteriors Jeep Compass Night Eagle: At a glance

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle will sport an eye-catching look, featuring an all-black color scheme, a glossy vertical slat grille, Xenon projector headlights, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels, all finished in black. It will have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle will sport a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, and push-button start with keyless entry. The SUV will also offer an 8.4-inch 'Uconnect' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will come with dual airbags, ESP, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former makes 163hp/250Nm, while the latter belches out 173hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a nine-speed torque automatic converter gearbox will be offered as optional.

Information What about the pricing?