German automaker BMW has revealed its F 750 GS, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles with a new '40 Years of GS Edition' livery. The new black and yellow graphic scheme commemorates four decades of the prestigious GS moniker. Apart from the new color option, the bikes also received new features like LED indicators, ABS Pro, and Dynamic Traction Control.

Design Here's a look at the three motorcycles

The BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles offer an off-road friendly design with a unique black and yellow paint job. All three models also offer stepped-up seats, alloy wheels, a USB charging port, and LED headlights, tail lamps, as well as indicators. Moreover, the F 850 GS gets an adjustable windscreen, GPS mount, and a TFT dashboard.

Internals Power and performance

All three motorcycles are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 853cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the F 750 GS, the mill generates 77hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 83Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. Meanwhile, on the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure, the powertrain produces 95hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm and 92Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For the rider's safety, the trio offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ABS Pro, and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control). To handle the suspension duties, the motorcycles come equipped with upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a dual-swing arm with spring strut at the rear end.

Information When will these models be launched in India?