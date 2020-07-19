Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 12:01 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 has been launched in the Philippines. The street-racer was supposed to be introduced in May, but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new XSR155 retains the design of the bigger XSR700 and XSR900 model while the mechanical parts are mostly shared with the R15 and MT-15.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 features a classic round-shaped LED headlight unit with a minimalist fuel tank that sits on a Delta box frame painted in black.
The motorcycle offers a flat-type seat with a circular LED tail lamp and a matte-finished muscular muffler on the rear.
Between the handlebar, it packs a reverse LCD display that provides all the ride details.
The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 is powered by a 155.1cc SOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 19.3hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm.
The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 comes equipped with a 282mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For additional safety, it also features single-channel ABS.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.
The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 has been launched at a price-tag of PHP 1,62,000 (around Rs. 2.4 lakh) in the Philippines. However, there is no word on the arrival of the motorcycle in India, at least as of now.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.