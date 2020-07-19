The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 has been launched in the Philippines. The street-racer was supposed to be introduced in May, but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new XSR155 retains the design of the bigger XSR700 and XSR900 model while the mechanical parts are mostly shared with the R15 and MT-15. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Yamaha XSR155: At a glance

The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 features a classic round-shaped LED headlight unit with a minimalist fuel tank that sits on a Delta box frame painted in black. The motorcycle offers a flat-type seat with a circular LED tail lamp and a matte-finished muscular muffler on the rear. Between the handlebar, it packs a reverse LCD display that provides all the ride details.

Information 2020 Yamaha XSR155 packs a liquid-cooled engine

The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 is powered by a 155.1cc SOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 19.3hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm.

Details It also offers a single-channel ABS

The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 comes equipped with a 282mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For additional safety, it also features single-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Information Pricing and availability