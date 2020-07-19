Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 12:09 am
Dwaipayan Roy
Kia Motors' upcoming sub-compact SUV, the Sonet, will make its global debut in India on August 7.
Now, just days ahead of the launch, images of a production-ready model have leaked online, revealing some key exterior and interior features.
As per the pictures, the Sonet will offer fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, wraparound LED taillights, and a rear spoiler.
Here's our roundup.
The Kia Sonet will be built on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue.
However, it will feature the company's signature red-accented Tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights, and a bumper with silver faux skid plate.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels (steel wheels on the lower-spec models).
The Kia Sonet will be available with three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDI turbo-petrol. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. An intelligent manual transmission (IMT) unit will also be offered.
Inside, the Kia Sonet will offer a premium cabin with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia's UVO connected car technology.
For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.
As far as the pocket-pinch is concerned, the Kia Sonet SUV is expected to start at Rs. 7 lakh and go up to Rs. 12 lakh. Once launched, the sub-compact vehicle will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.
