Kia Motors' upcoming sub-compact SUV, the Sonet, will make its global debut in India on August 7. Now, just days ahead of the launch, images of a production-ready model have leaked online, revealing some key exterior and interior features. As per the pictures, the Sonet will offer fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, wraparound LED taillights, and a rear spoiler. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet will be built on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue. However, it will feature the company's signature red-accented Tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights, and a bumper with silver faux skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels (steel wheels on the lower-spec models).

Power and performance

The Kia Sonet will be available with three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDI turbo-petrol. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. An intelligent manual transmission (IMT) unit will also be offered.

A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Kia Sonet will offer a premium cabin with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia's UVO connected car technology. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

What about the pricing?