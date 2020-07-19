Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions have been eased, several automakers have introduced their latest cars in India. So far, we have seen the arrival of Ford EcoSport Titanium, MG Hector Plus, and Honda City, among others. However, this list is set to grow further as several new cars are likely to go official in the coming days. Take a look at what's coming!

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sportz: Expected to cost Rs. 12.34 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sportz is expected to be launched on August 13. The new model will come with a chrome-covered grille, projector headlamps with DRLs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Inside, it should offer a touchscreen infotainment panel and seven airbags for safety. Under the hood, we expect to see a 1.2-liter petrol mill which makes 111.5hp of power and 200Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Kia Sonet: Expected to cost around Rs. 8 lakh

The Kia Sonet will launch in India on August 7. The compact SUV will sport a blacked-out honeycomb mesh grille, sporty alloy wheels, and sleek headlamps. The cabin will offer a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags for safety. Further, it will come with three BS6-compliant powertrain options: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDI turbo-petrol.

Car #3 Skoda Vision X: Expected to launch at Rs. 14 lakh

The Skoda Vision X is slated to launch on August 1. The SUV will have an eye-catching look, featuring a cascading grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, and an impressive paint-job. Inside, the cabin will sport a panoramic glass roof, a touchscreen console for infotainment, and multiple airbags for safety. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter TSI G-TEC four-cylinder turbocharged engine which makes 130hp/250Nm.

Car #4 Tata Hexa: Likely to be launched at Rs. 14 lakh