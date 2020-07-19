The Audi e-tron has emerged as the most popular electric SUV in Europe. In Norway, it made up for 92% of all the Audis sold, while in Iceland, the number stood at 93%. The e-tron also accounted for 12% and 14% of all the Audis sold in Sweden and Israel, respectively. Globally, the company has sold 17,641 units in the first half of 2020.

Looks Exploring the exteriors

The Audi e-tron features a large rectangular vertical slat radiator grille with LED headlights and DRLs positioned on the flanks and triangular air-intakes placed low on the bumper. The side profile gets bumped-out wheel arches, sleek ORVMs in black and silver, body-colored door handles, and chrome-finished roof rails. On the rear, it has an extended roofline, a curved boot, and co-joined LED taillights.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Audi e-tron features a spacious cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, adjustable seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The electric SUV also offers a touchscreen infotainment panel that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Under the hood

The Audi e-tron range consists of the e-tron Sportback, the e-tron S, and the e-tron Sportback S. The top-of-the-line e-tron 55 model generates 355hp of power and 561Nm of peak torque. It is backed by a 95kWh Lithium-ion battery, which allows for a claimed range of 436km. The SUV has a top speed of 200km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds.

Information Finally, what about pricing?