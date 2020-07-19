Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 02:23 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
The Audi e-tron has emerged as the most popular electric SUV in Europe. In Norway, it made up for 92% of all the Audis sold, while in Iceland, the number stood at 93%.
The e-tron also accounted for 12% and 14% of all the Audis sold in Sweden and Israel, respectively.
Globally, the company has sold 17,641 units in the first half of 2020.
The Audi e-tron features a large rectangular vertical slat radiator grille with LED headlights and DRLs positioned on the flanks and triangular air-intakes placed low on the bumper.
The side profile gets bumped-out wheel arches, sleek ORVMs in black and silver, body-colored door handles, and chrome-finished roof rails.
On the rear, it has an extended roofline, a curved boot, and co-joined LED taillights.
The Audi e-tron features a spacious cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, adjustable seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
The electric SUV also offers a touchscreen infotainment panel that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.
For safety, it gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
The Audi e-tron range consists of the e-tron Sportback, the e-tron S, and the e-tron Sportback S.
The top-of-the-line e-tron 55 model generates 355hp of power and 561Nm of peak torque. It is backed by a 95kWh Lithium-ion battery, which allows for a claimed range of 436km.
The SUV has a top speed of 200km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds.
The Audi e-tron line-up is yet to hit the Indian shores but we expect it to arrive sometime by next year. As far as pricing is concerned, the base model may carry a price tag of Rs. 1.5 crore.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.