Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2020 edition of its maxi-scooter, the Forza 350, in Thailand. The new scooter looks similar to the outgoing model but comes with new color options and a host of features, including Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts from THB 1,73,500 (roughly Rs. 4.16 lakh). Here's our roundup.

Design A look at the 2020 Honda Forza 350

The Forza 350 comes with an eye-catching sporty look, featuring a beefy-looking front apron with LED headlights and turn indicators mounted on it and an electrically-adjustable transparent windscreen (can be raised up to 150mm). The scooter has an angular-looking side profile and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and blacked-out alloy wheels. It also gets a large under-seat storage and USB charger for charging smartphones.

Information Power and performance

The Forza 350 is powered by a 329.6cc single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled powertrain. However, the company is yet to reveal the mill's power figures. Meanwhile, to handle transmission duties, there will be a CVT automatic gearbox as standard.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

.In the safety department, the Honda Forza 350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved handling on roads. The maxi-scooter houses a telescopic fork at the front and twin adjustable shock absorbers at the rear end to handle the suspension duties.

Information What about the pricing?