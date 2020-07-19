Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 10:00 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2020 edition of its maxi-scooter, the Forza 350, in Thailand.
The new scooter looks similar to the outgoing model but comes with new color options and a host of features, including Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system.
As for the pocket-pinch, it starts from THB 1,73,500 (roughly Rs. 4.16 lakh).
Here's our roundup.
The Forza 350 comes with an eye-catching sporty look, featuring a beefy-looking front apron with LED headlights and turn indicators mounted on it and an electrically-adjustable transparent windscreen (can be raised up to 150mm).
The scooter has an angular-looking side profile and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and blacked-out alloy wheels.
It also gets a large under-seat storage and USB charger for charging smartphones.
The Forza 350 is powered by a 329.6cc single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled powertrain. However, the company is yet to reveal the mill's power figures. Meanwhile, to handle transmission duties, there will be a CVT automatic gearbox as standard.
.In the safety department, the Honda Forza 350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved handling on roads.
The maxi-scooter houses a telescopic fork at the front and twin adjustable shock absorbers at the rear end to handle the suspension duties.
In Thailand, the 2020 Honda Forza 350 carries a starting price-tag of THB 1,73,500 (approximately Rs. 4.16 lakh). As of the moment, it is unclear whether the premium maxi-scooter will launch here in India.
