German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2020 G-Class SUV (facelift) in Europe. The premium vehicle comes with new color options, the latest technology, and a host of new features. However, mechanically it is the same as the outgoing model. For the uninitiated, the earlier generation model starts from Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors A look at the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class sports an eye-catching design, featuring a horizontal blacked-out grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 20-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels with a high-gloss black or Himalaya Grey finish. It also gets three color options- Classic Grey, Deep green, and China Blue.

Information Power and performance

In India, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get two BS6-compliant engine options: a 3.0-liter, in-line six-cylinder diesel, and a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol. The former generates 286hp/600Nm, while the latter makes 585hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features a luxurious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, the SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. There are multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitor, ABS with EBD, traction control, and a frameless inside rear-view mirror for safety.

Information What about the pricing?