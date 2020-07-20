US automaker Ford is planning to launch an automatic version of its budget hatchback, the Figo. The vehicle is likely to get a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, which is also present on the EcoSport SUV. To recall, the facelifted model was launched last year and comes with an updated design featuring a refreshed grille, and rear bumper. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Ford Figo (petrol-automatic)

The Figo (petrol-automatic) will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed trapezoidal chrome-covered grille, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. For lighting, the car will have adjustable headlights and C-shaped fog lamps. It will also have a wheelbase of 2,490mm and a ground clearance of 174mm.

Information Power and performance

The Ford Figo (petrol-automatic) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol mill (Dragon) which generates 96hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm. Meanwhile, the transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ford Figo (petrol-automatic) will have a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity features including Bluetooth. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and child safety locks are expected to be present for safety.

Information What about the price?