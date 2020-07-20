Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 02:18 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the prices of its 2020 Street Triple RS in the country.
The roadster has received a price-hike of Rs. 20,000 and it now bears a new price-tag of Rs. 11.33 lakh.
When compared to the outgoing variant, the number of changes received by the facelifted 2020 model justify the price revision.
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS features a bug-eye dual-split LED headlight setup with a chiseled tank and turn indicators mounted on the small tank shrouds.
The motorcycle offers a fully-digital instrument cluster with a stepped-up seat and an LED taillight unit on the rear.
Further, a dry weight of 166kg makes it one of the lightest motorcycles in the 800cc segment.
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by a BS6-compliant 765cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill produces 119hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 79Nm. The motorcycle also features a quick-shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch.
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS offers dual disc brakes on the front and a single disc unit on the rear. For additional safety, it gets dual-channel ABS.
The suspension duties of the motorcycle are handled by 41mm Showa upside-down forks on the front whereas the rear is supported by an Ohlins STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir.
With the latest price revision, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS now comes at Rs. 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on the likes of Yamaha MT-09 and the KTM 790 Duke.
